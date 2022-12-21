If you haven’t seen the Christmas show at American Music Theatre, you should. It is a wonderful seasonal expression of the true meaning of Christmas.

The performances of “Hallelujah” by Lampeter-Strasburg graduate Madison Buck and “How Great Thou Art” will bring tears to your eyes. Plus, the “O Holy Night” rendition matches anything you’ve ever seen on Broadway.

This hardworking cast and orchestra are true professionals. Go see the show. I guarantee you will enjoy it.

Ted A. Maurer

West Lampeter Township