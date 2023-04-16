Late last year, unreported in LNP | LancasterOnline, the Lancaster County commissioners agreed to guarantee the new bonds issued by the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority, which allowed it to refinance the authority’s existing variable-rate debt to a 35-year fixed rate.

In completing this borrowing, the authority has removed the cloud of potential interest rate spikes that has hung over it for almost 20 years.

This is great news that would not have occurred without our county commissioners’ support. My thanks to the commissioners for making this possible.

Additionally, I want to commend the county commissioners for their years of tolerance in accepting the use of their property by homeless individuals. While they have been subjected to criticism, I wonder how many of those critics have offered their property as a place for the homeless.

The current situation is complex, difficult and not sustainable. While affordable housing is critically important, it is not the short- or long-term solution to chronic homelessness, and suggesting otherwise is misleading.

In fact, many of those in our homeless population are unable to meet the financial requirements to rent an “affordable housing” unit. Attacking the county does little to elevate any conversation in search of a solution.

Lastly, let me offer plaudits to county Commissioners Ray D’Agostino, Josh Parsons and John Trescot. While you don’t always agree, you have found ways to work together both cordially and respectfully. I find your decency to each other commendable. May it continue.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor