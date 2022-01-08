Eric Bair, the owner of Sports Barber in Ephrata and a Marine, has been supporting Toys for Tots for 11 years. After making his first delivery, he noticed that there were only seven bikes donated. The next year, he started a bike donation program. The number of bikes donated has grown each year.

In 2020, 162 bikes, plus helmets, were donated to area children. Bair set a goal of 200 bikes for 2021, and the final tally exceeded 301 bikes for donation to Toys for Tots.

Last year’s Extraordinary Give raised $15.8 million for 516 organizations, helping to make Lancaster County the special place that it is. And Bair has gone above and beyond to help children and parents in need through his support for Toys for Tots and the extraordinary bike donation program.

Thanks to him for a great job, and to all those who donated this year and in years past!

Please consider a bike donation for a child in need in 2022.

Francis McKenna

Ephrata