I hope this letter is taken in the spirit in which it is being written. What kind of business plan could you possibly have to slant all your news coverage to a minority of the people who live in your news coverage area? We understand that on your Opinion page you can express what seem to be liberal views, but every day it seems to bleed over into your local news coverage in the articles you choose to run and the bias you seem to show on the coverage of a topic.
I can’t believe you don’t hear this from thousands of people, as I do. People canceling their subscriptions in frustration. I can give you example after example, but you already know them as you seemingly try to turn your coverage area from red to blue with all the liberal politicians to all the liberal causes you choose to highlight. And hit pieces you choose to do on great people like District Attorney Craig Stedman, state Rep. Dave Zimmerman, Congressman Lloyd Smucker — the list goes on and on.
Never have I seen a negative article on state Rep. Mike Sturla or any liberal politician. President Donald Trump draws mostly snide opinion columns in your paper. If you reflected values and coverage that reflected your coverage area, subscriptions would go through the roof. Fox News discovered this years ago. You need a shake-up in your newsroom. Who are you all afraid of?
John D. Byler
Salisbury Township