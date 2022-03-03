At the Dec. 21 Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, board member Danielle Lindemuth said this about quarantining unvaccinated students who’ve been exposed to COVID-19: “We are discriminating against students who can’t get a vaccine or students who ethically will not take the vaccine, and we are putting a little star on their chest.”

I believe that this was an obvious Holocaust comparison, and it’s appalling.

Quarantines are inconvenient and burdensome, especially for parents and guardians without access to child care who cannot afford to miss work. But seemingly comparing a 10-day quarantine to the systematic genocide of 6 million Jewish people is offensive and wrong.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported last year that a white supremacist group met secretly in Lancaster County in 2020 (“Hidden in plain sight,” Oct. 31, 2021). In January, four people were taken hostage at a synagogue in Texas — another hateful act of violence against Jewish people.

It may be difficult to understand how personal and terrifying these events are for our Jewish neighbors, but it should not be difficult to understand how different these events are from having to experience a short quarantine.

Lindemuth presumably ran for school board because she wants to be a community leader. Good leaders accept responsibility and own their mistakes. But Lindemuth has not apologized, even after hearing from her Jewish neighbors.

Our Jewish neighbors deserve an apology from Lindemuth. In the meantime, community leaders and leaders of other churches in the Elizabethtown area should denounce these remarks. Strong communities stand up together against hate and ignorance.

Rachel Rank

Conoy Township