As an “almost” lifelong Republican, I am appalled by Republican efforts to restrict voting rights using the excuse of “making elections safe from fraud.”

More than 60 court decisions, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs (a lifelong Republican in charge of 2020 election security) and all 50 state legislatures that certified their constituents’ votes made it clear that there was no evidence of significant voter fraud.

There has never been any real evidence presented to support the Big Lie.

The Republicans’ efforts are hypocrisy at its highest level. Why do we have to fix what is not broken? Their not-so-well-hidden objective of voter suppression is disgusting, un-American and an affront to our precious democracy. The very definition of democracy hinges on encouraging and allowing every citizen 18 and over to vote.

All we need for evil to succeed is for good people to do nothing. I will not now, or ever, vote for any candidate who supports legislation that makes it more difficult for legitimate voters to register or cast their vote.

Dave Starnes

East Earl Township