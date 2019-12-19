So now the president of the United States has chosen to bully a 16-year-old girl regarding her climate change activism. This girl was selected to be Time magazine’s person of the year because of her very activities regarding climate change.
I suppose the president may be disappointed that he wasn’t chosen to be the person of the year by Time, so he lashes out at a young girl. I truly do not understand this man’s behavior. Is he not aware that his own wife is involved with an anti-bullying effort as part of her work as first lady?
I don’t think the president of any country should be bullying anyone on social media. I would think that he or she certainly has more urgent matters to work on.
Virginia McCaskey
Ephrata