I am appalled that the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors would put the column “Supreme Court justices must be held to ethical standards” by M. Kelly Tillery on the front page of the May 7 Perspective section.

Tillery has taken a ProPublica report that seemed designed primarily to bring down Justice Clarence Thomas and quoted it extensively, without providing any additional supporting evidence.

Tillery writes in his first paragraph that he drafted his own letter of resignation from the U.S. Supreme Court Bar, presumably because of his own high ethical standards. Yet we discover in the final paragraph that his drafted resignation was never submitted. Does he not have the courage of his convictions?

George Nash

West Hempfield Township