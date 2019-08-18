In the Aug. 11 Sunday LNP Nation & World brief, “Hollywood cancels controversial ‘Hunt,’ ” Universal Studios stated that “now is not the right time to release this film.” It is an R-rated thriller about elite hunters hunting down humans for sport. This is atrocious! If any single person advocated this, he would be on the watch list of the FBI and every other agency assigned to watch for terrorists. I did some research and found that the director is Craig Zobel. I could not find the writer/producer.
We carefully monitor websites, emails, etc., for information that might indicate a writer is a suspected terrorist. Maybe we should be monitoring the movie/game industry people also.
Though the movie studio stated this is not the right time to release the movie, I bet it won’t be long before it is released, after the recent mass shootings are “forgotten.” If or when it is released, will it stimulate some person to copy the act? Do we really have to stand for this kind of horrible, visual nightmare?
Kay Collier
West Lampeter Township