I was appalled that LNP | LancasterOnline published The New York Times’ article on the passing of Rush Limbaugh in Thursday’s edition.

The article’s headline calls him a “provocateur.” A provocateur is someone whose ideas are threatening to accepted values or practices. The article goes on to say he had a “divisive style of mockery and grievance.”

Rush Limbaugh was to me the father of conservatism, and conservatism is far from threatening. Conservatism means freedom. It means believing in oneself and the abilities we have within us to achieve good. It means the opposite of the left, which seemingly demands that government rule our lives.

The article says Limbaugh was “fomenting mistrust, grievances and even hatred on the right for Democrats and other Americans who did not share their views.” This is no different than what the left does.

I will be interested to see what The New York Times has to say when members of the left like U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Rashida Tlaib leave office someday. How will it describe them?

Don Moore

Clay Township