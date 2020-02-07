As many of us are, I am appalled and ashamed by the behavior of our elected leaders. Instead of seeking justice, they chose to hold a sham trial, devoid of the introduction of new evidence or witnesses.
Being a veteran, I chose to serve my country and to defend its Constitution. This sham trial is a slap in the face to my fellow veterans and those brave people who continue to serve.
It is ironic that this is similar to the way that Adolf Hitler took over the Reichstag in 1933. I hope and pray that history does not repeat itself.
This administration was founded on lies and half-truths. I sense that this will continue until my fellow citizens wake up and vote them out of power.
Jack L. Enco
Warwick Township