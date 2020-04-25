I want to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for publishing the Dr. Mehmet Oz column. While many are upset about a remark he recently made, I believe that when someone apologizes, as he has, that person’s apology should be accepted.

During this time that I have been sheltering at home, his column, as well as his television program, have become very valuable to me. I appreciate the experts that offer information on the latest tests. I believe Oz has kept many of his viewers healthy with tips on how to bring things, such as groceries, safely into our homes and how to wash your hands like a surgeon. While that might seem silly, I’ve never thought about all the places on my hands that could still harbor germs.

On Oz’s Facebook page and website, there are recipes for pantry meals that can be made with ingredients most of us have on hand. He has also shared stories about areas that have been hit hard and the experiences of people who have had COVID-19.

In my opinion, it is very sad that during this time when we should all be working together, some people find it difficult to forgive someone who honestly said he misspoke.

Connie Bisker

Lancaster