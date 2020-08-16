It was with mixed emotions that I read the article about turning the former Stehli Silk Mill into apartments in Manheim Township (“County to eye Stehli Silk Mill plan,” July 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

On the one hand, I agree that the building is an eyesore and that more apartments are needed. But, on the other hand, it’s my firm belief that it is affordable apartments that are needed. Rents are expected to be in the range of $1,000 to $1,500 a month. Putting today’s extraordinary unemployment benefits aside, normal wages paid in our area in ordinary times would render these rates unaffordable.

The same seems to apply to new homes. The average selling price puts them out of range for the “average” family in Lancaster County. It was a challenge finding our first home in 1986 when my family moved to the area, and there’s no way I could afford that same little ranch today! Wages and cost of living here are diametrically opposed.

Dianne McMahon

Manheim Township