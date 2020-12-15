I don’t expect you to print this letter, but I hope the powers that be at LNP | LancasterOnline will take note. I think that in order to salvage the credibility of your publications you need to seriously consider uncoupling from The Associated Press. I have noted for some time that AP stories on almost any subject show what seems to be a subtle bias to liberal and leftist causes. Such bias isn’t blatant but usually comes in the form of qualifying statements that dismiss as inaccurate or unsubstantiated any narrative that opposes the prevailing liberal orthodoxy.

A case in point is an AP story with the headline “How Democrats came up short in bid to expand House majority” (Nov. 23 LancasterOnline). The AP writers state, “Of course, Trump lost the presidency and Democrat Joe Biden will move into the White House in January after winning nearly 80 million votes nationwide, a historic high.” That was before Donald Trump’s legal challenges were adjudicated.

Further on, the writers state: “When demonstrations over institutional racism swept the country, many Democrats also struggled to respond to false Republican attacks that they supported ‘defunding’ the police.” False attacks? Need I remind you that the Milwaukee Common Council voted in November to cut 60 police officer positions?

Fact-check your sources.

John Wade

Paradise