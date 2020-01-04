We reread “Yes, Virginia ...” in the Dec. 24 newspaper and nod approvingly. Then we wonder how today’s children can believe the promise of that 122-year-old letter when they read, hear and see today’s news. That old letter says Santa Claus “exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy.”
What the current news tells them is that the things that abound for far too many people are wars, hunger, poverty, displacement, hatred of people who are “different,” a rapidly deteriorating environment, angry words and actions, and (worst of all) an unwillingness of our so-called leaders, here and worldwide, to work together to find solutions.
My recent experience as a school volunteer reading to/with first grade students in a public school led me to offer the following suggestion, which I shared with them and others:
Someday, someone will try to tell you there is no such thing as an elf. Tell them they are wrong! Anyone can be an elf because:
E stands for ever.
L stands for loving.
F stand for friend.
And you can be that for a whole lot of people! So be kind and caring with everyone you meet and you will be a super elf!
For a better world and a brighter future, teach this to the children and live it yourself.
Robert Stevenson
Lebanon