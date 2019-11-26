Democratic socialism is the economic and political system in which government or some other collective controls the means of production and the disposition of economic surplus.
Individual persons experience happiness, choose goals, become parents and give friendship.
Collectives — economic role, class, race, political group — are abstract categories. Collective categories are not capable of happiness, thinking, parenting or friendship. Ascribing the characteristics of persons to a collective category is faulty thinking.
Advocates of democratic socialism believe that their decisions will be governed by “social benefit,” “the greater good” or other lofty-sounding slogans. Such phrases are undefined and nonspecific. How does one separate real “social benefit” from mere propagandized “social benefit”? How is it verified? How is it measured?
These are advertising slogans. They mean whatever the advocates say they mean — for as long as the advocates say them to mean that. Advertising slogans give a pretense of rationality and factuality without the actuality of either. Decision-making in a socialist economy, including worker cooperatives, is a political process.
The power to govern attracts those who enjoy wielding power. Democratic socialists believe that power will not corrupt, if they wield it. This is nonsense! The temptation to abuse power does not evaporate when power-wielders believe socialistic slogans. Prefixing “socialism” with “democratic” adds no virtue and removes no vice.
Whether the socialism is of democratic, fascist, communist or any other variety, it corrupts its believers and it corrupts society.
John W. deGroot III
Manheim Township