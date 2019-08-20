To the public: Please make a wise decision when you see and hear about companies and TV shows advertising to bring your collectibles and antiques to an appraisal event, offering you a price for your pride and joy.
You will only waste your time, wearing out your vehicle traveling and wasting gas.
I don’t believe these people will offer you a reasonable amount of money for what your item is worth. They will insult you with what they offer you.
The first time I took things was to a motel on Lincoln Highway East. I was not happy. I thought I would try one more time July 5, at a hotel off of Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster. Again, I should have known better. I had two things worth $110 and all they offered me was $25 for both. I think I learned my lesson.
Herb Henry
New Providence