The following excerpts are from three Feb. 4 letters:
A lifelong Republican says Donald Trump has trashed the Constitution and the 2020 election will be rigged by lies by Trump, Rupert Murdoch and yes, Vladimir Putin (“Trampling the Constitution”); another writer thanks Trump and his minions for destroying our democracy and creating a dictatorship (“Democracy being shredded”); a third accuses the Republican senators of being co-conspirators in the president’s cover-up (“GOP senators enable Trump”).
First, a word to LNP | LancasterOnline: Why do you choose to print such way-out garbage?
Our Constitution and our democracy are both alive and functioning well. If not, the above three writers could be in knee-deep trouble. To take the Senate off the hook, a nonimpeachable offense should never have gotten that far. Another statement, this one from online: Democrats are seeking an impeachment of a president for trying to expose a crime and then want to elect the person who committed the crime. Vote for Trump — let the good times roll!
Robert Thompson
Honey Brook