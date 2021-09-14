I’ll keep this as simple as possible, considering the seemingly limited cognitive ability of the folks I’m trying to reach. They are the minority and they have the loudest mouths, but we are the majority and we believe in the science of getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The minority’s bogus argument about masks harming children doesn’t hold water with the experts.

My granddaughter is now in middle school and it took only one day to get a call that she may have been exposed to a student with COVID-19. Parents who push anti-vaccination and no-mask agendas are proving the extent of damage the misinformed can cause to society, especially to children.

Fortunately, my granddaughter is vaccinated, as we all are in my family, and doesn’t need to be quarantined.

I believe it’s time to mandate both masks and vaccinations, because misinformed people who refuse to do so are spreading the virus. That’s causing hospitals in parts of the country to fill up, taking away beds for people with medical issues other than COVID-19.

Wake up, get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors. In my view, the gutless school board members who have been afraid of the loud views of the minority and are not willing to protect children should be voted out. Stop being obstinate and accept that refusing proven science only threatens the well-being of children and yourself.

Wear a mask and don’t let children needlessly be sickened and possibly die. Be a real patriot and support mandates to keep your community safe.

Doug Williams

Elizabeth Township