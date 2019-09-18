The anti-plastic straw movement has wasted political energy and attention on ineffective environmental programs. That energy could have been used on more effective programs, such as ocean cleanups, plastic replacement research, and recycling infrastructure in developing countries.
Plastic straws account for only 0.025% of plastic in the ocean. In fact, most of the plastic that pollutes our oceans comes from developing countries. Helping those countries to develop recycling plants would be a greater help to the environment than banning plastic straws. People may become complacent if they feel like refusing a plastic straw is doing their part for the environment. Plus, we’ll just end up with metal straws in landfills that people have tossed out when they become too disgusting to use because they are too hard to wash.
I am in favor of cleaning up our oceans, but let’s spend our energy on solutions that have large-scale impact, rather than creating feel-good, do-nothing proposals.
Harry Nelson
Grade 7
Warwick Township