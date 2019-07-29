It is truly odd to hear people making the argument that employers should pay people according to the value of their labor, and that therefore wage regulation (minimum wage) is unnecessary and even counterproductive.
I always thought that a capitalist system was driven by self-interest, and the purpose of business was to make money for the owner or stockholders. Thus, an employer will try to get the most work from the fewest people at as low a wage as possible. And if a “nice guy” employer decides to pay employees more than essential to meet that goal, someone will pay less, cut costs and drive the “nice guy” out of business with lower prices.
I reckon it might work in good economic times, like when the unemployment rate is under 4%, to allow market forces to set wages, though that hasn’t seemed to produce much upward pressure on wages to date. But when the unemployment rate is high, people will become willing to work for next to nothing, and even buy their food at the company store.
If wages dropped low enough, though, employers might find it cost-effective to hire people as sandbags or even ladders and thus lower the unemployment rate. So it’s all good.
David Stoeckl
Conestoga