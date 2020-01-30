One poll has shown that 70% of Americans believe President Donald Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine was wrong or improper. The question now before the Senate is whether this warrants his removal from office. People of goodwill may legitimately differ on that question. However, the question should be resolved by evidence and not by specious arguments. Here are some specious arguments we have been hearing.
1. Impeachment is an “unconstitutional power grab.” How can something in the Constitution (Article I, Sections 2 and 3) be unconstitutional? The framers foresaw the possibility that it might be necessary to remove elected officials from office, and impeachment is the mechanism they provided.
2. Impeachment and conviction would “overturn the 2016 election.” By definition, conviction after impeachment removes an elected official from office: That is its very purpose. But that is not the same as “overturning an election.” Each and every one of the nearly 63 million people who voted for the president also voted for Vice President Mike Pence. If the Senate convicts, Pence (not Hillary Clinton) becomes president.
3. “Let the voters decide.” The Constitution established a republic, in which we elect representatives and senators, empowering them to make difficult decisions. The argument that the upcoming election obviates the need for the Senate to come to judgment sounds suspiciously like a cop-out — an attempt by the Senate to evade its constitutional duty. Remember what Trump stands accused of: abusing his power in order to cheat in that very election.
Tom Gates
Manheim Township