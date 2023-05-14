Attacks on LGBTQ+ rights in Pennsylvania and across the country should scare everyone. Every time a state legislature passes a bill limiting civil rights, a pillar of our democracy falls.

It is worrisome seeing that such laws are being proposed and/or passed in Pennsylvania, the state where the U.S. Constitution was signed. While citizens in other states, such as Florida, face eroding rights, we must be the exception.

When a state legislature restricts the rights of LGBTQ+ people, it is saying outright that not all citizens are equal.

Although as a nation we have not historically protected the rights of all citizens, we have been steadily working toward ensuring the rights of all. If we start taking away rights — rather than granting them equally — we begin the process of reversing the rights of all minorities. This includes the LGBTQ+ community, people of color and women, as well as those of many other identities.

We have the chance to stop this reversal in Pennsylvania before it is too late. On May 2, the Fairness Act (state House Bill 300), which would ensure that anti-discrimination protections are extended to LGBTQ+ people, passed the state House, 102-98.

However, even though the bill took 22 years to get to where it is now, it faces a major hurdle in clearing the Republican-controlled state Senate. This should not be the case. Ensuring civil rights is not a partisan issue. Pass the anti-discrimination bill, and let our state become a beacon for freedom once again.

Samhar Almomani

Elizabethtown