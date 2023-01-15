I would like to respond to the Jan. 8 Generation Z(eal) column headlined “Cheerleading cannot be considered a real sport.”

I’m not sure what possessed the student to write this column, and I am even more disturbed and truly ashamed that the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors would publish it — especially in the Sunday edition.

In my view, this column serves no purpose and appears to be a misogynistic rant by someone whose time would be better spent preparing for the future instead of demeaning others.

The writer states, “I do not mean to delegitimize the efforts of young people who participate in that activity.” Of course he does. That’s the whole purpose of the column.

Perhaps if we stopped publishing denigrating and chauvinistic columns like this and actually printed interesting, informative, newsworthy items, we could actually help to form a better, more caring union within our society. I truly hope and pray that the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors can do better in the future.

John A. Donaghy

Manheim Township