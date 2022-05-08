This is a response to the May 1 letter “Biden doesn’t seem presidential.”

It is very disappointing to see LNP | LancasterOnline publish a letter from someone who hates how President Joe Biden talks and claims that Biden is “seemingly frail,” missing brain cells and is merely a puppet being propped up by others.

Where is the substance here? Our founders, many of whom were elderly statesmen, would have wanted our country to have a president who had the public’s interest at heart, a commitment to democratic values and, most importantly, wisdom tempered by experience.

I believe that Biden has these qualities in abundance. In my opinion, that letter just serves to reinforce misperceptions and contributes to the toxic polarization tearing this country apart.

Constance L. Johnson

Manheim Township