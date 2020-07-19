Those who kneel — with or without raised fist — during the playing of our national anthem and the display of the American flag consider it to be an appropriate time for expressing whatever grievance they may have.

They display their ignorance, whether intentional or unintentional, in justifying the anthem as a platform for their protest. While their right to protest is guaranteed by the First Amendment, I find it totally inappropriate and unforgivable. There are approximately 23 hours and 57 minutes available each day to express one’s anger or displeasure with any real or perceived grievances one feels the need to protest. Those 23-plus hours are the appropriate time for this protest, not during our national anthem.

Fewer than three minutes out of a week or day is more than reasonable for grateful American citizens to show due respect to our nation and to those who have given years of dedicated service to it. Thousands upon thousands have been injured or sacrificed their lives for the freedoms that now are taken for granted, taken advantage of or abused.

Understand: You are not protesting during these three or so minutes, but rather disrespecting our great nation and all who honored our country.

I, for one, will be unforgiving and will not patronize those who enable and sponsor this behavior. We live in the greatest country in the world. Without giving respect, one will not garner proper respect.

Ed Martin

East Drumore Township