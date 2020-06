On Page A5 of the June 6 LNP | LancasterOnline is a photo (accompanying the article “Hello, yellow”) of a Lancaster city public works employee using a surveyor’s wheel to measure 6-foot distances between outside tables next to Lancaster Central Market.

I’ve seen everything now!

Please inform him that his boot is a foot long — thus six boot steps will do the job.

No high-tech tools needed.

Jim McElroy

Easy Hempfield Township