For decades, the Manheim Township Republicans have insisted on a two-term limit for their Manheim Township commissioner candidates. Not too long ago, the township Republican Committee denied Mike Flanagan its endorsement because he wanted to run for what was basically a third term, even though those terms of office were not consecutive.
Now, out of nowhere, they have endorsed two incumbent commissioners as candidates for third consecutive terms.
Why? What has happened in the township that would cause them to change decades of tradition? Can’t they find anyone else suitable who is willing to run? Are they going with these candidates because of their name recognition?
I’ve been a registered Republican all my life and I’ve lost confidence in the two Republican candidates for Manheim Township commissioner. This time I’m voting for Barry Kauffman. Kauffman was executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania. In that position, he pushed for the passage of the Pennsylvania whistleblower, sunshine and open-records laws. He is honest and hardworking and believes the best solutions are nonpartisan solutions because they will benefit everyone.
Citizens of Manheim Township need a change in leadership. Elect Barry Kauffman, a candidate with vigor and vision, Nov. 5.
Roy Baldwin
Manheim Township
Former GOP state representative