A recent letter described the impact of a $15 minimum wage (“Consequences of wage increase,” Feb. 22). It described the cumulative effect on all hourly wage earners in an organization and the impact on competitiveness. I compliment the writer, as he used facts and logic to state his case, a refreshing lowering of the temperature of our current uncivil discourse.

I understand his viewpoint, as I spent most of my career in business leadership positions. During most of that time, our company paid prevailing wages. In other words, we paid what the market would allow us to pay.

However, with the advent of the global economy, relative wages for U.S. workers began a steady plunge. One day we looked around us and realized that our formerly middle-class, blue-collar workforce was nowhere to be seen. In its place were the same quality people we always thought we valued, but they were now poor.

We looked at our wage structure and realized that our workforce had fallen below the poverty level. (The current U.S. poverty level for a family is defined by one federal measure as $31,275 annually, or $15.64 per hour.) Effectively, we were telling our team members that fell below this level that we did not value their contributions.

Fixing that was not easy. Our marketplace was extremely competitive. But we started with a goal: Everyone on our team would be compensated at a living wage. We scaled all jobs accordingly and offset the increases through productivity improvements, cost reductions and even examination of our own leadership salaries and bonuses.

I support the $15 minimum wage and I support business owners. The key is to realize it’s not a choice between a fair wage and business success. We can have both.

Keith R. Denlinger

West Hempfield Township