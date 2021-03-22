In my view, “America has endured much for Trump” would be a more accurate headline for the Jan. 5 letter that was titled “Trump endured much for America.”

Instead of draining the swamp, former President Donald Trump became its primary inhabitant and the epitome of the very corruption he vowed to expose — evidenced by his words and actions during the past four years.

The media is blamed for “seemingly” working with Democrats against Trump, without some people acknowledging that significant numbers of Republicans were also critical of Trump and worked toward his electoral defeat.

To use a broad brush and depict the media as unethical is reactionary. Would the Jan. 5 letter writer say the same of other professions simply because there were some who strayed beyond the writer’s expected norms?

In my view, Trump is not a “warrior,” but a bully whose only strength lies in the fear within others. He has really never been held accountable for any of his actions. He wanted credit for making us safer and better off financially before the pandemic, but not the responsibility for his actions that aggravated our economic distress and cost hundreds of thousands of American lives during the pandemic. Under Trump, our security from Russia was at greater risk, allies were less assured of our support and our enemies were emboldened.

“America First” was an excellent marketing slogan to the unwary consumer. It is up to each individual to better inform themselves to discern fact from deception.

Robert Brown

East Petersburg