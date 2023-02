On Jan. 17, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion published an insightful letter from a reader who gave “Tips for writers of letters to editor.” I could not agree with this gentleman more! How shall I say this politely? I believe that the quality of the letters that you publish is lacking.

Here’s another letter writing tip: Don’t call those with whom you disagree names. Because, once you do, you’ve lost the argument.

Tom Waleski

Manheim Township