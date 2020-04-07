Every day, we hear more bad news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Should we be surprised? Medical experts had warned us for decades that lethal pandemics were coming. Yet we ignored them, cutting their research budgets. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the worst-case scenario for an unchecked novel coronavirus pandemic is a U.S. death toll of more than 1.7 million.

Meanwhile, climate scientists continue to warn us of the devastating effects of global warming. The World Health Organization estimates the global annual death toll from carbon pollution is 7 million: about 1 million in China, more than 48,000 in France and more than 100,000 in the U.S.

These deaths could be eliminated by stopping carbon pollution alone. Replacing fossil fuels with clean energy would save even more. Without rapid and dramatic climate action now, many millions will die from mass starvation caused by crop failures around the world, conflicts over food and water resources, and natural disasters, such as heat waves, floods, super storms and rising sea levels.

Climate experts have warned us for decades that global warming would become an existential threat. We now see this is coming true. If we don’t act soon, the consequences will be worse than those of the novel coronavirus.

Wayne Olson

Manheim