The Sept. 24 letter “Liberals should not invoke Jesus” questioned whether Jesus would affirm the current liberal agenda, as some previous letters have proposed.

Taking just one of the criticisms, the letter writer doubts that Jesus would “damage other people’s property ... to push an agenda.”

We should recall Jesus entering the temple precinct, brandishing a braided cord and overturning the tables of the money changers, clearly pushing an agenda that privileged the prerogative of common people on pilgrimage to Jerusalem over the greed of the authorities seeking to profit from the necessity to exchange currency.

Or recall Jesus and his disciples, foraging for grain in another’s field, questioned about behaving this way on the Sabbath. Jesus defended their action by referencing the future King David, on the run from King Saul, entering with his men the house of God and eating unlawfully bread consecrated only for the priests.

Jesus consistently privileged human need over allegiance to law and order. He was crucified by those very forces of law and order, lest we forget. He would certainly stand (kneel?) with those crying out for justice, and not with those who would continue to uphold a death-dealing establishment.

Chad Shenk

Elizabethtown