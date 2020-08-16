Another thought about statues [letter] Aug 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Everyone who is tired of statues commemorating men, raise your hands.Linda Strauss Manor Township Today's Top Stories PA Game Commission issues 4,400 extra doe tags for CWD area that covers part of Lancaster County 39 min ago The need to expand housing access for all county residents [column] 1 hr ago Calls for a skatepark, V-J Day celebrations, and liquor in the streets [Lancaster That Was] 1 hr ago If high school sports shut down, local club facilities, programs plan to play this fall 1 hr ago What's happening with Clio health care building on former stockyards site? [Lancaster Watchdog] 2 hrs ago Popularity problem? Lititz's big reputation as a destination leads to challenges 2 hrs ago Conestoga Valley field hockey all-stars Brooke Eberly, Bella Silvaggio helping Buckskins get defensive 2 hrs ago Recreational trail part of $14M project that would restore section of Little Conestoga Creek 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Statues Men Women