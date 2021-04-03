This is in response to the March 22 letter “Criticism of TV and advertising.” Regarding lowering the volume on the TV during loud commercials, the writer asks, “Do any of you do the same?”

I go much further to avoid being subject to the barrage of loud commercials. The solution is to take control away from the TV stations.

I record all shows that I want to watch. I am then able to avoid wasting time and being annoyed by commercials and their sound by fast-forwarding. I view only the parts that interest me. Further, this provides the opportunity to view content more than once, at my convenience.

As for the letter writer’s plea for gentler segues, TV stations will never, in my view, discontinue the practice of slamming from programming content to commercials. That would only give viewers a warning that it’s OK to turn down the volume or, worse, leave the area where your TV is located.

There is seemingly no desire by the TV station producers to minimize the impact on viewers; in fact, the goal is to maximize impact — to get and keep viewers’ attention.

While it is reasonable to understand that advertising is their source of income, the sheer number of TV advertisements, promotions and commercials has become hideously interminable. It has evolved into a profound and unreasonably annoying aspect of TV viewing.

Gary T. Seaman

Brecknock Township