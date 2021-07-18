On June 27, Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline published summer reading suggestions and recommendations from various learned, distinguished and credentialed members of the community (“Escape with a book”).

Despite my lacking the status of the others, I want to add a must-read to the list.

Please read “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming” by David Wallace-Wells. It is a comprehensive, systemic treatment of the projected effects of global warming. It avoids so much of the “science speak” that tends to be tedious and laborious for most readers.

Instead, it is very descriptive in its efforts to make readers aware of the real meanings of climate change. Put simply, it is scary.

It isn’t political, except through the implications that reveal the weaknesses of our current system in dealing with an existential threat. (Existential is a big word that contains the small word “exist.”)

I hear echoes of John the Baptist (“Reform your lives.”); John F. Kennedy (“We stand today on the edge of a new frontier. ... The new frontier is here, whether we seek it or not.”); and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (“the fierce urgency of now”).

Ultimately, we are faced with a moral issue. If you have not already read Wallace-Wells’ book, do it now for the sake of life on the planet.

Bill Glenn

Mount Joy