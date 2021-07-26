On July 20, state Sen. Scott Martin presented a piece co-written with state Sen. Gene Yaw (“Energy production key to state’s environmental future”) that touted the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee having held a discussion with Scott Tinker, the state geologist of Texas.

I would like to suggest to our Legislature that they consult with the Pennsylvania Geological Survey, to benefit from their expertise.

Jay Parrish

East Petersburg

Former Pennsylvania state geologist