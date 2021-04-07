It is always fascinating to read the reporting on the way tax dollars are being spent and seeing little mention of our spending on war.

Right now, the big news is how to pay for the infrastructure (physical and human) bill recently proposed by President Joe Biden.

Changing the federal tax structure is definitely something that should be considered, but there is another side to how our tax dollars are being spent. A November 2019 report from the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University says taxpayers have spent $6.4 trillion on wars in the Middle East and Asia since 2001. It also finds that more than 801,000 people have died as a direct result of the fighting.

As you prepare to pay your federal income tax this year and read the debate on how to pay for the needs our country is facing, make your voice heard.

It is fitting that this discussion comes up around the anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s 1967 speech, “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence.” When will we ever learn?

Rick Stamm

East Lampeter Township