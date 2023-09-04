Now that our students are returning to their classrooms, our hopes are that they remain safe and succeed in learning the essentials that will be required to succeed in life.

Curriculum changes, financial concerns and physical safety will remain challenges for the foreseeable future.

Life as a student is still one of learning, acquiring new friends and participating in extracurricular activities such as sports, band, theater or any of the numerous choices that are available.

Whether returning to grade school or a university, the challenge is always the same. Attempt to exceed your perceived limitations. With determination, you will succeed and then become a productive contributor to our country’s future.

Enjoy your life as a student. As time passes, it will always retain a place in your memory as a means to a successful career and a productive and prosperous life.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island