Kudos to the writer of the April 9 letter, “Please turn down your loud music.” I also have a night worker who sleeps during evenings in our house. The loud music is so incredibly annoying. Why so obnoxious and disrespectful to others? Probably the same reason that people might never read this: too self-absorbed and self-centered. How sad that respect for others is going by the wayside.

Betty Yoder

Manheim Township