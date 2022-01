People, please get vaccinated. Do you want this pandemic to go on forever? How many more lives have to be lost? How many more empty seats must there be at the table? Do not be afraid to get the vaccine.

I’m fully vaccinated and also boosted. I only got a low-grade fever. A lot of my family and friends got vaccinated, and they had no side effects at all.

So roll up your sleeves and get that shot.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster