In recent letters regarding Willow Valley Communities’ downtown plans, there seems to be an undertone of negativity toward adding more seniors to Lancaster’s present mix.

The writer of the Feb. 24 letter (“Keep Willow Valley out of Lancaster”) stated, “Lancaster city needs more affordable housing for its current residents, not luxury apartments for the New York millionaires.”

Please let me give a different perspective on this. My wife and I moved to a Willow Valley location last September. Our personal experience has shown us a very talented, giving group of retirees. Residents who have joined the gardening group make substantial donations to local food banks. Retired educators support the School District of Lancaster with their time and financial support. So, even from the Willow Street location of Willow Valley Communities, there have been positive contributions to downtown.

The founding Thomas family has established the golden rule as the guiding standard for life here. We live on a new cul-de-sac here with 13 villas. Two couples are from Florida, one from Delaware and all the rest are from Pennsylvania. We’re still looking for our first “New York millionaire,” but we are sure he or she will be delightful.

Frank Geist

West Lampeter Township