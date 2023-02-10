Regarding the Jan. 31 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Christian persecution increasing in US”:

As one of those with another perspective, I note that the letter writer didn’t mention a 2022 Pew Research Center poll of U.S. adults, which had these results:

— Do you think the U.S. should be a Christian nation? Yes, 45%. No, 51%.

— Do you think the U.S. is now a Christian nation? Yes, 33%. No, 64%.

— Should churches and other houses of worship keep out of political matters? Yes, 67%. No, 31%.

You can pick any polls or statistics you choose to support your beliefs. Imposing religion on others goes against the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Worship, or not, as you choose.

Our Founding Fathers’ beliefs were to shape our nation on moral truths. Many practiced deism: a belief in human reason as a reliable means of solving social and political problems. The founders did not want American government to be Christian or any other religion. They wanted a nation of free choice, with no state-enforced religion.

In 2022, Pew Research Center noted that the percentage of Americans who identify as Christian is dropping, and more people are stating that they have no religious affiliation. Pew estimates that, if trends continue, Christians could comprise fewer than half of all Americans by 2070.

There have been arguments from some that Christianity is barbaric and abusive toward women, and that it is a faith of violence, corruption, superstitions, polytheism, homophobia, transphobia, bigotry, pontification and sectarianism. Christianity is seemingly falling out of popularity among Americans.

In my view, this is not Christianophobia, but, rather, a result of Christian beliefs.

This is another perspective regarding the letter writer’s claims. It is not meant to be critical or condescending.

Curtis Krassowski

Ephrata Township