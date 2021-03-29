Right now, our main concern is to beat the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, we came together to develop vaccines, the majority of us are wearing masks and most are practicing social distancing. As a result, we now can see light at the end of the tunnel.

But we have another pandemic. It’s called gun violence. There have been two mass shootings in the U.S. this month. This issue has been with us for years, and it seems that nobody is brave enough to start the process to bring it under control.

In my view, a good start would be to have universal background checks, ban semi-automatic weapons and drastically increase jail time for anyone committing a crime with a gun. Maybe that would be a deterrent.

Pat Cover

East Hempfield Township