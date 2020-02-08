At my age it is easy to get impatient with some of the piffle and frippery that seem to be so prevalent on the radio these days. So I was refreshed on a recent Friday to hear an articulate WITF report on a relatively new crisis line for people who might be more comfortable texting in an anxiety-filled situation than they might be talking to another person on the telephone.
Text CONNECT to 741-741 for 24/7 support. A “satisfaction” response rate of 87% sounds pretty good to me. Keep it up.
Kenneth Brown, M.D.
Manheim Township