The Jan. 15 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter about the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “Day that cannot be forgotten,” took me back in time.

I remember sitting on campus listening to a group of students at a historically Black college in the onetime capital of the Confederacy — Richmond, Virginia. They were playing bongos and a beautiful sister was singing, in jazz, a poem by Langston Hughes.

All of a sudden a voice shouted, “The King is dead!”

Stunned by what he was saying, someone asked, “What are you talking about?”

“They shot Dr. King in Memphis.”

At first there was silence. Then anger. Some were ready to explode into violence. Then the young singer reminded us that King was man of peace!

With that being said, how can Alabama and Mississippi disrespect King and still observe King-Lee Day, which commemorates both King and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee? One man stands for peace and love; the other stands for slavery and bigotry.

I agree with the letter writer’s statement that racism is alive and well in America.

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster