Racist, bigot, womanizer, liar, sexist and now hypocrite. Is there anything more that President Donald Trump can add to his list as the nation’s worst president?

People are protesting in the streets; some are turning to violence and looting, which, in turn, compels police to use force and pepper spray and to arrest violent individuals.

Meanwhile, Trump rushes off for a photo opportunity of himself standing in front of the churches with a Bible.

What a hypocrite — the worst kind! Does Trump really think that makes him look like a better man or a much better president? And then there’s all his ranting and raging about “Make America Great Again.” I don’t know about you, but I think America was great before Trump got into office. In November, let’s dump Trump!

C.L. Conover

East Hempfield Township