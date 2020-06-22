So, let’s defund the police. After all, do they actually provide a meaningful purpose for society?

Now, for those who believe that, permit me to propose an alternative — or something you might wish to consider as an additional option. Why not defund politics and politicians? Imagine the money, aggravation and malarkey we could dispense with in our lives!

We might replace local, state and federal nightmares with small, caring community action councils. Don’t you feel better already?

Don Price

Mount Joy