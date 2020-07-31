After reading about Pakistan’s teleschool channel, which reaches millions of students, I wonder if a similar option could work here. Couldn’t our local TV stations partner with our schools to broadcast lessons, too?

“Sesame Street,” “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” to name a few, truly educated my daughters when they were preschoolers.

I envision a science teacher demonstrating an experiment from her classroom lab. The physical education teacher leads an indoor activity class. The music instructors give instruction from their classrooms. Teachers could do lessons from their homes, as well. The possibilities are endless.

I’m sure there would be local businesses and organizations that would sponsor and support these educational programs.

This is perhaps another option to reach out to our students and further their education.

Cathleen Panus

East Petersburg