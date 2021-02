So Willow Valley Communities is to add another glass box to the downtown cityscape.

Yay. Or, rather, yawn. In a city with so much beautiful architecture, the newest proposed addition looks like a 10th grade geometry assignment.

Looking at New York's Central Park West or Chicago’s South State Street, it is easy to imagine the possibilities. Yet — with apologies to playwright and humorist George S. Kaufman — we are to be underwhelmed.

Douglas O’Brien

Manheim Township